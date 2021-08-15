Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Brenham, TX) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Remote Sales Representative - Virtual Sales

🏛️ The Deutsch Agency

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for enthusiastic, self-motivated individuals who would like to join our growing company Do you have a desire to grow personally, professionally, & financially? Do you enjoy helping ...

2. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

4. Internship - Human Resources

🏛️ KALCORP ENTERPRISES

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location Kalcorp Home Office - College Station, TX Remote Type N/A Position Type Seasonal Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range $9.00 - $9.00 Hourly Travel ...

5. Emergency Management Project Manager II - Telecommuter

🏛️ Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title Emergency Management Project Manager II - Telecommuter Agency Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Department Emergency Service Training Institute Proposed Minimum Salary Commensurate ...

6. Life Insurance Agent - Work From Home

🏛️ The Thompson Agency

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To Book / Schedule a interview go to sfgthompsonagency-opportunity.com Job Description I am looking for an Insurance Sales Agent who is looking to own their career and someone I can train to lead ...