Brenham, TX

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Brenham News Watch
Brenham News Watch
 7 days ago

(Brenham, TX) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToBeE_0bSODX9u00

1. Remote Sales Representative - Virtual Sales

🏛️ The Deutsch Agency

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for enthusiastic, self-motivated individuals who would like to join our growing company Do you have a desire to grow personally, professionally, & financially? Do you enjoy helping ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Internship - Human Resources

🏛️ KALCORP ENTERPRISES

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location Kalcorp Home Office - College Station, TX Remote Type N/A Position Type Seasonal Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range $9.00 - $9.00 Hourly Travel ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Emergency Management Project Manager II - Telecommuter

🏛️ Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title Emergency Management Project Manager II - Telecommuter Agency Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Department Emergency Service Training Institute Proposed Minimum Salary Commensurate ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Life Insurance Agent - Work From Home

🏛️ The Thompson Agency

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To Book / Schedule a interview go to sfgthompsonagency-opportunity.com Job Description I am looking for an Insurance Sales Agent who is looking to own their career and someone I can train to lead ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Brenham News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
College Station, TX
City
Brenham, TX
