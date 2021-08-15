Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duchesne, UT

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Duchesne

Posted by 
Duchesne Bulletin
Duchesne Bulletin
 7 days ago

(DUCHESNE, UT) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Duchesne.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Duchesne:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bSODUVj00

1. UT - ICU Registered Nurse - $71.07 /HR **12 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Roosevelt, UT

💰 $71 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ICU REGISTERED NURSE Provides direct and indirect patient care in the critical care setting. Communicates with physicians about changes in patient's clinical condition including hemodynamic ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Roosevelt, UT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Direct Support Professional

🏛️ North Eastern Services

📍 Roosevelt, UT

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Life skills instructor Do you want to make a difference in the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We are looking for people who are care takers. We want people with a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2611.21 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Roosevelt, UT

💰 $2,611 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Roosevelt, UT. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 12 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,551 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Roosevelt, UT

💰 $2,551 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Roosevelt, Utah. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,263 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Roosevelt, UT

💰 $2,263 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Roosevelt, Utah. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. LTC- CNA- Days HOUSING INCLUDED- $28.66 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Roosevelt, UT

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Villa is a 90 bed dual certified Skilled Nursing Facility in rural Utah. Our current average census is 42. We are seeking an energetic and team oriented Certified Nursing Assistant to join our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Duchesne, UT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Roosevelt, UT

💰 $2,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Roosevelt, Utah. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Roosevelt, UT

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Duchesne Bulletin

Duchesne Bulletin

Duchesne, UT
18
Followers
195
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Duchesne Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duchesne, UT
City
Roosevelt, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Ut Icu#Dashers#Onestaff Medical#Certified Nursing#Med Travelers#Medical Lab Technician#Allied Health#U S Xpress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy