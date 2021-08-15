Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Lake City

(LAKE CITY, FL) Companies in Lake City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lake City:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1323.12 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lake City, FL

💰 $1,323 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lake City, FL. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 ...

2. Life Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ Senior Life Services

📍 Branford, FL

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for a work-from-home life insurance agent position! You will be responsible for generating new business by contacting potential customers or receiving calls from potential customers and ...

3. Cost Accountant

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Alachua, FL

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cost Accountant Job Title: Cost Accountant Job Location: Alachua, FL Job Salary: $45-70k Requirements: Cost Accounting, Accounts Payable We are a chemical manufacturer based out of Alachua, FL. Due ...

4. Technical Guide

🏛️ Soap Creek Resources

📍 Newberry, FL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Technical Trainer Job Duties: The Technical Trainer will develop materials and train Rotary drill assembly, maintenance, testing of components, and machine systems. He/she will ensure that all ...

5. Dean of Students

🏛️ Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches

📍 Live Oak, FL

💰 $42,250 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The mission of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches is to prevent delinquency and develop lawful, resilient and productive citizens. Make a difference in the lives of at-risk youth! Join our team today

6. ALUS Production Technician

🏛️ Niktor

📍 High Springs, FL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Title: Production Technician ALUSJP00003776 Assignment Location (Address): 17526 High Springs Main St (FL) Pay Rate: $20/hr Start Date: ASAP Assignment Length: 6 months (likely to be ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $4532.1 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lake City, FL

💰 $4,532 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lake City, FL. Shift: 4x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,800 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lake City, FL

💰 $2,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Lake City, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

9. Travel Nurse RN - Case Management - $2,489 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lake City, FL

💰 $2,489 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Case Management Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Case Management for a travel nursing job in Lake City, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Case Management * Discipline ...

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Lake City, FL

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...