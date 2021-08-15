Cancel
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by ARGA Investment Management LP

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Buys $162,600.00 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “. Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells $410,400.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $105,000 in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,731 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Economymodernreaders.com

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353,415 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of PACCAR worth $98,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $727.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.97. Addus HomeCare posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Price Target at $11.90

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.90.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,819 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $29,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $39.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.23.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analyzing PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation. Risk and Volatility. Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.52,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. Greenlane reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Moderna accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$120.37 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report $120.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.73 million to $121.00 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $115.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

HKXCY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

