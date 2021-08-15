Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by ARGA Investment Management LP
ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
