Ready for a change? These Victorville jobs are accepting applications

(VICTORVILLE, CA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Victorville companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Victorville:

1. Inside Sales

🏛️ The Capistrano Agency - Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Ontario, CA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you someone who has the ambition and drive to make a six-figure income, but have lacked the right opportunity? Are you accountable, coachable and do you possess a positive outlook? Do you want to ...

2. General Manager

🏛️ Ulta Beauty

📍 Fontana, CA

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OVERVIEW Experience a place of energy, passion, and excitement. A place where the joy of discovery and uncommon artistry blend to create exhilarating buying experiences--for true beauty enthusiasts

3. Desk Adjusters Wanted!

🏛️ National General Insurance (An Allstate Company)

📍 Ontario, CA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Primary Purpose: Examine claims data, investigate the facts of loss, determine coverage and liability, and adjusts claims within limit of authority. Essential Duties and Responsibilities: Following ...

4. Bilingual Recruiter

🏛️ Workforce Enterprises

📍 Rialto, CA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Bilingual Recruiter to join our team! You will perform activities in the Staffing Industry from recruiting and onboarding new hires, to dispatching and maintaining new hires

5. Labor & Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $2772 weekly in CA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 San Bernardino, CA

💰 $2,772 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,718 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Victorville, CA

💰 $2,718 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Victorville, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

7. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 San Bernardino, CA

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

8. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 San Bernardino, CA

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Hesperia, CA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

10. Registered Nurse

🏛️ Incredible Health

📍 Victorville, CA

💰 $114,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Incredible Health is seeking a Registered Nurse for a permanent position at a partnering hospital system with locations in the Victorville, CA and surrounding areas. * Preferred shifts: Day shift ...