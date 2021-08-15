Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Norwich

(NORWICH, CT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Norwich companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Norwich:

1. Travel Nurse RN - House Supervisor - $2,509 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Norwich, CT

💰 $2,509 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN House Supervisor for a travel nursing job in Norwich, Connecticut. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: House Supervisor * Discipline: RN * Start ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Norwich, CT

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

3. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Manchester, CT

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $22.50/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

4. Customer Service Representative $2500 SIGNING BONUS!

🏛️ Amica

📍 East Hartford, CT

💰 $41,250 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative Hartford Regional Office 101 East River Drive - 5th Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108 Want to work for a company where doing good is what we do? The feeling is mutual

5. Account Manager / Fulfillment Specialist

🏛️ Coast to Coast Fulfillment, Inc.

📍 West Greenwich, RI

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Account Manager / Fulfillment Specialist Coast to Coast Fulfillment, Inc. West Greenwich, RI 02817 ** Coast to Coast Fulfillment is a fast-paced, growing third-party logistics company, seeking a ...

6. $18 p/hour Retail Sales Consultant - Benefits, Cable & Internet

🏛️ ManpowerGroup

📍 Groton, CT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Retail Sales Consultant Company: Comcast This is a full-time position with us at Comcast with 40 hours guaranteed a week. If you enjoy interacting with customers, performing sales and ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $65k-$105k/Year + Sign-On

🏛️ Performance Foodservice - West Bridgewater, MA

📍 Norwich, CT

💰 $105,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Performance Foodservice is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Home Every Night - Earn Up To $105,000/Year - Up to $10,000 Sign-On Bonus A Delivery Driver is responsible for driving a tractor trailer ...

8. Regional Tanker Truck Driver Job in Norwich, CT

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Norwich, CT

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Regional Tanker Truck Driver Job - Norwich, Connecticut TERMINAL: Allyn Point, CT - Regional CDL - A Tanker Drivers/ Hazmat: Drivers are earning up to $93,000.Additional $5,000 Sign on ...

9. Delivery Driver

🏛️ A & B FAMILY APPLIANCES

📍 South Kingstown, RI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver Full time position available for an appliance delivery/driver. Able to lift, carry and assist with installation of appliances. Willing to train. Salary -- $14.00-$20.00 per hour

10. Member Services Manager

🏛️ Old Saybrook Chamber of Commerce

📍 Old Saybrook, CT

💰 $39,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reports to : Chamber Executive Director Position Summary : Develop, support and implement membership services, programs and events. Work closely with the Executive Director to execute the Chamber ...