Hiring Now: These roles are open in Sullivan

(SULLIVAN, MO) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Sullivan companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sullivan:

1. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $4248 per week in MO

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Washington, MO

💰 $4,248 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. Licensed Insurance Agents Needed

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Hadley Agency

📍 Washington, MO

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE NEED!! Work from home!! The Rustman Agency is looking for Life Insurance Agents who appreciate a cutting-edge company with the desire to work for themselves. If you want to help clients ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Steelville, MO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

4. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Owensville, MO

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Owensville, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

5. Buyer Planner

🏛️ Keystone Staffing Resources

📍 Union, MO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS: · Preferred education: Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain, Operations, Business Management or Economics; high school diploma or GED required · Proficiency in Microsoft Word ...

6. CNC Machinist

🏛️ LAUNCH Technical Workforce Solutions

📍 Washington, MO

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ROLE: CNC MACHINSTS (ALL LEVELS OF EXPERIENCE & TRAINEE POSITIONS AVAILABLE) Night Shift (Monday- Thursday, 4:18pm to 2:18am) Weekend Shift (Friday-Sunday, 5:00am to 5:30pm) * * * Load/unload parts ...

7. Accounts Payable Specialist

🏛️ N.B. WEST CONTRACTING

📍 Pacific, MO

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Accounts Payable Specialist will be responsible for receiving, processing, verifying, and reconciling invoices. This role requires excellent communication skills and a strong background in A/P

8. Junior Recruiter

🏛️ Crawford Thomas Recruiting

📍 Pacific, MO

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client is seeking a Junior Recruiter to join our fun, metrics driven, and accountable talent acquisition team. The Junior Recruiter serves as a strategic sourcing expert to attract and retain ...

9. DRIVER-LABORER

🏛️ JEFFERSON COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS

📍 Hillsboro, MO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Opening Driver/Laborer I/II (Up to $20.32/hr.) Jefferson County Public Works has immediate openings for Driver/ Laborer I or II within the Highway Division at their House Springs, Hillsboro ...

10. Production Technician

🏛️ Staffchex

📍 Washington, MO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have Production or Manufacturing Experience? Are you looking for a Company to grow with? If your answer is YES than join our team and make a difference. As leading staffing firm, we are ...