Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Jamestown

(JAMESTOWN, ND) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Jamestown companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Jamestown:

1. Plant Manager Manufacturing

🏛️ Razor Technical Staffing

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Essential Duties and Responsibilities: 1. Develops, follows, and enforces safety awareness behavior and applies safety, ergonomic, and environmental policies. Understands the standards, guidelines ...

2. OTR CDL A Company Driver No Touch Freight Up to $91K Per Year

🏛️ J- Mar Enterprises

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL A Drivers No Touch Freight and Flexible Home Time! $2,000 Signing Bonus! Drivers earning up to $91,000/year! Call Us At: (877) 596-2559 or Apply Below! J-Mar Enterprises is a family-owned ...

3. Evening Cashiers - Start at 12/hour DOE

🏛️ S&R Truck Plaza Cafe

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Evening Cashiers For Convenience Store Start $12/Hour Depending on Experience! Must be able to handle fast pace. Gas & meal discounts, PTO and retirement benefits. recblid ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. Shuttle Driver

🏛️ Performance Food Group

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$60,000 to $80,000 annual salary AND a $8,500 Sign-On BONUS! Medical, Dental and Vision Benefits effective on your First day! Position Summary: The Shuttle Driver is responsible for driving tandem ...

6. Security Officer

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Security Officer As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will be trained on all site-specific policies and procedures ...

7. Financial Professional

🏛️ New York Life

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Financial Professional The Financial Professional position is a client-based role where you run your own practice, but have the support of a Fortune 100 company. As a Financial Professional with New ...

8. Cleaners

🏛️ Total Quality Maintenance, Inc.

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One Position Available in Jamestown and Valley City! Very flexible hours! 1 time per month cleaning job in Jamestown, 3-4 hours per month for telephone building in Jamestown. Excellent company to ...

9. Field In-Home Solutions Technician

🏛️ DISH

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The In-Home Services organization supports thousands of talented employees in 135+ facilities delivering service solutions to customers in every zip code. Our installation technicians are leading the ...

10. CDL Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Northern Metal Recycling

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

EMR - Northern Metal Recycling , the global forerunner in metals recycling is hiring! We are currently hiring for a CDL Class A Truck Driver in Milnor, ND . We are a privately held company and offer ...