Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, ND

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Jamestown

Posted by 
Jamestown Post
Jamestown Post
 7 days ago

(JAMESTOWN, ND) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Jamestown companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Jamestown:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bSOD30b00

1. Plant Manager Manufacturing

🏛️ Razor Technical Staffing

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Essential Duties and Responsibilities: 1. Develops, follows, and enforces safety awareness behavior and applies safety, ergonomic, and environmental policies. Understands the standards, guidelines ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. OTR CDL A Company Driver No Touch Freight Up to $91K Per Year

🏛️ J- Mar Enterprises

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL A Drivers No Touch Freight and Flexible Home Time! $2,000 Signing Bonus! Drivers earning up to $91,000/year! Call Us At: (877) 596-2559 or Apply Below! J-Mar Enterprises is a family-owned ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Evening Cashiers - Start at 12/hour DOE

🏛️ S&R Truck Plaza Cafe

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Evening Cashiers For Convenience Store Start $12/Hour Depending on Experience! Must be able to handle fast pace. Gas & meal discounts, PTO and retirement benefits. recblid ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Shuttle Driver

🏛️ Performance Food Group

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$60,000 to $80,000 annual salary AND a $8,500 Sign-On BONUS! Medical, Dental and Vision Benefits effective on your First day! Position Summary: The Shuttle Driver is responsible for driving tandem ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Security Officer

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Security Officer As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will be trained on all site-specific policies and procedures ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Financial Professional

🏛️ New York Life

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Financial Professional The Financial Professional position is a client-based role where you run your own practice, but have the support of a Fortune 100 company. As a Financial Professional with New ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Cleaners

🏛️ Total Quality Maintenance, Inc.

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One Position Available in Jamestown and Valley City! Very flexible hours! 1 time per month cleaning job in Jamestown, 3-4 hours per month for telephone building in Jamestown. Excellent company to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Field In-Home Solutions Technician

🏛️ DISH

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The In-Home Services organization supports thousands of talented employees in 135+ facilities delivering service solutions to customers in every zip code. Our installation technicians are leading the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Northern Metal Recycling

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

EMR - Northern Metal Recycling , the global forerunner in metals recycling is hiring! We are currently hiring for a CDL Class A Truck Driver in Milnor, ND . We are a privately held company and offer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Jamestown Post

Jamestown Post

Jamestown, ND
22
Followers
168
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jamestown Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milnor, ND
City
Valley City, ND
City
Jamestown, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Otr Cdl#K Per Year#J Mar Enterprises#Pto#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut#Dental#The In Home Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy