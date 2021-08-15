A job on your schedule? These Sikeston positions offer flexible hours

(Sikeston, MO) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Sikeston are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Warm Leads,Mortgage Protection Insurance Sales,Self-Starter,$75k/300k

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Sikeston, MO

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Compensation $75,000 to $300,000 Annually Benefits Offered Life Employment Type Full-Time Why Work Here? ""Work from home, room for growth, great income, make your own schedule, amazing company ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Sikeston, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. CDL A Local Truck Driver - Part-Time / Great Pay

🏛️ EVO Transportation

📍 Scott City, MO

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

ID#106624Class A, Part-Time, Thursday, 10 Hours * Wage: $27.38 plus paid layover * Location: Scott City, MO * Part-Time, Thursdays * Route Travels from Scott City, MO from 6:50am and travels until ...

4. Part Time School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Scott City, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers-- $13.25/HR & Up* Depending on experience At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety ...

5. Inventory Associate, Part-Time (Cape Girardeau, MO) -

🏛️ RGIS

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Drivers Needed! Earn extra pay! Zone Starting Wage - $10.00/hr RGIS Inventory Associate Job Preview Businesses rely on RGIS to ensure that inventory counts are done accurately and professionally. You ...

6. Housekeeping Room Attendant - Part Time

🏛️ Midas Hospitality

📍 Sikeston, MO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Housekeeping Room Attendant - Hampton Inn - Part Time Start Your Journey with Midas Hospitality: Midas Hospitality is currently searching for a Part Time Housekeeping Room Attendant to join our team ...