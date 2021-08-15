Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sikeston, MO

A job on your schedule? These Sikeston positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Sikeston Updates
Sikeston Updates
 7 days ago

(Sikeston, MO) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Sikeston are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bSOD27s00

1. Warm Leads,Mortgage Protection Insurance Sales,Self-Starter,$75k/300k

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Sikeston, MO

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Compensation $75,000 to $300,000 Annually Benefits Offered Life Employment Type Full-Time Why Work Here? ""Work from home, room for growth, great income, make your own schedule, amazing company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Sikeston, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL A Local Truck Driver - Part-Time / Great Pay

🏛️ EVO Transportation

📍 Scott City, MO

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

ID#106624Class A, Part-Time, Thursday, 10 Hours * Wage: $27.38 plus paid layover * Location: Scott City, MO * Part-Time, Thursdays * Route Travels from Scott City, MO from 6:50am and travels until ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Part Time School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Scott City, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers-- $13.25/HR & Up* Depending on experience At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Inventory Associate, Part-Time (Cape Girardeau, MO) -

🏛️ RGIS

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Drivers Needed! Earn extra pay! Zone Starting Wage - $10.00/hr RGIS Inventory Associate Job Preview Businesses rely on RGIS to ensure that inventory counts are done accurately and professionally. You ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Housekeeping Room Attendant - Part Time

🏛️ Midas Hospitality

📍 Sikeston, MO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Housekeeping Room Attendant - Hampton Inn - Part Time Start Your Journey with Midas Hospitality: Midas Hospitality is currently searching for a Part Time Housekeeping Room Attendant to join our team ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sikeston Updates

Sikeston Updates

Sikeston, MO
190
Followers
359
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sikeston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
City
Sikeston, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Part Time Job#Hampton Inn#Job Description#Self Starter#Life Insurance#Cdl#Rgis#Midas Hospitality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy