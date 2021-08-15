A job on your schedule? These Sikeston positions offer flexible hours
(Sikeston, MO) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Sikeston are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Warm Leads,Mortgage Protection Insurance Sales,Self-Starter,$75k/300k
🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group
📍 Sikeston, MO
💰 $150,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Compensation $75,000 to $300,000 Annually Benefits Offered Life Employment Type Full-Time Why Work Here? ""Work from home, room for growth, great income, make your own schedule, amazing company ...
2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Strength Life Insurance
📍 Sikeston, MO
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
3. CDL A Local Truck Driver - Part-Time / Great Pay
🏛️ EVO Transportation
📍 Scott City, MO
💰 $22 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
ID#106624Class A, Part-Time, Thursday, 10 Hours * Wage: $27.38 plus paid layover * Location: Scott City, MO * Part-Time, Thursdays * Route Travels from Scott City, MO from 6:50am and travels until ...
4. Part Time School Bus Driver
🏛️ First Student
📍 Scott City, MO
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers-- $13.25/HR & Up* Depending on experience At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety ...
5. Inventory Associate, Part-Time (Cape Girardeau, MO) -
🏛️ RGIS
📍 Cape Girardeau, MO
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Drivers Needed! Earn extra pay! Zone Starting Wage - $10.00/hr RGIS Inventory Associate Job Preview Businesses rely on RGIS to ensure that inventory counts are done accurately and professionally. You ...
6. Housekeeping Room Attendant - Part Time
🏛️ Midas Hospitality
📍 Sikeston, MO
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Housekeeping Room Attendant - Hampton Inn - Part Time Start Your Journey with Midas Hospitality: Midas Hospitality is currently searching for a Part Time Housekeeping Room Attendant to join our team ...
Comments / 0