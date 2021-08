Will watch my first in person football game tonight. Pumped as hell. Confession - aside from sports I know little about what happens outside my little bubble. CNN poisons the mind. Fox News is just as bad. Sorry if the truth hurts. While I understand the outline of what’s happened recently in Afghanistan it helps me none to worry about it. When God wants to hit the red button and destroy this world in a ball of fire then bye yall. So as Joe Dirt would say, this really what you want to be doing when Jesus comes back?