Powers, OR

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Powers

Powers Today
 7 days ago

(POWERS, OR) Companies in Powers are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Powers:


1. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Coquille, OR

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

2. Registered Nurse | RN | ER (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Coquille, OR

💰 $82 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

3. Registered Nurse | RN | MS (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Coquille, OR

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2934 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Coquille, OR

💰 $2,934 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Coquille, OR. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

With Powers Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

