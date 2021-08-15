Cancel
Afton, WY

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Afton

Afton Daily
Afton Daily
 7 days ago

(AFTON, WY) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Afton.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Afton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NRsa_0bSOCrRH00

1. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2569 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $2,569 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Afton, WY. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2569 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Delivery Driver and Warehouse

🏛️ Hunter's Furniture & Appliance

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Delivery Driver Warehouse to join our team! You will drive to deliver and pick up goods and packages. ​Responsibilities: * Deliver products to customer locations in a timely manner

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Floor Associate

🏛️ Hunter's Furniture & Appliance

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales Floor Associate to become an integral part of our team! You will be responsible for selling products, merchandise, and services in a retail setting in order to drive company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Technician

🏛️ Altitude Holdings LLC

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rocky Mountain Yeti Group is expanding once again and in need of Experience Technicians. We are offering outstanding hiring/relocation packages and conditions for the right individuals like: * Bonus ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Administrative Assistant (Mid)-Admin. Svc.-G&A-Corp-US

🏛️ Computer Task Group

📍 Soda Springs, ID

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CTG is looking for the right candidate for an Administrator position in Soda Springs, Idaho! Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply. Compensation: $22.00 - 22.85 per hour (Depending on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Personal Care Assistant - Calling All Caregivers!

🏛️ Edgewood Healthcare

📍 Soda Springs, ID

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Personal Care Assistant - Calling All Caregivers! Overview Employment Status: Full-time Shift: All Shifts Date Posted: 6/17/2021 Address: 425 S Spring Creek Dr. City: Soda Springs State: ID ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $1,883 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $1,883 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Afton, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL A Delivery Truck Driver

🏛️ SYSCO

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: US0005 Sysco Intermountain (Division of USA I) Zip Code: 83110 Employment Type: Full Time Travel Percentage: 0 OUR TRUCK DRIVERS CAN MAKE UP TO: * $25.05 HOURLY COMPENSATION * Sign on Bonus ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Now Hiring Company Drivers - Up to $80k / yr

🏛️ Super T Transport

📍 Thayne, WY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring OTR and Regional Reefer Company Drivers Super T Transport Get a Better Work/Life Balance with Flexible Home Time. Call (855) 934-4971 to Speak to a Super T Recruiter Today! BENEFITS ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Afton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

