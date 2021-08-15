Start immediately with these jobs in Okmulgee

(Okmulgee, OK) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Okmulgee companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. IMMEDIATE HIRE LPN!

🏛️ Swift Staffing Solutions, LLC

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are actively seeking a highly proficient LPN in the Tulsa area. Top candidates will have experience assisting with the vaccinations. Basic clinic experience needed. IMMEDIATE HIRE! No need to ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Mounds, OK

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Appointment Setter

🏛️ Tulsa Division (SCM-TL)

📍 Jenks, OK

💰 $106,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Getting USA Back to Work: If you are in an industry that is effecting your ability to earn and you are wondering what you are going to do, our office is looking to fill immediate part-time to ...

4. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Okmulgee, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...