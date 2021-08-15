Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitnation (XPAT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Bitnation has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitnation coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitnation has a total market cap of $91,213.83 and approximately $549.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration#Us Dollars#Btc#Busd#Matic#Theta#Drep#Ftx Token#Ftt#Cryptocompare#Virtual Nation#Blockchain#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#News Updates For#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

QuarkChain (QKC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.64 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. QuarkChain has a market cap of $132.77 million and $6.64 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

YUSRA Market Cap Reaches $7.16 Million (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One YUSRA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges. YUSRA has a total market cap of $7.16 million and $17,812.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YUSRA has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Market Cap of $41.78 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $41.78 billion and approximately $2.20 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

xSigma Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges (SIG)

XSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One xSigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xSigma has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $21,522.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, xSigma has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yearn Finance Bit Market Cap Reaches $18,351.38 (YFBT)

Yearn Finance Bit (CURRENCY:YFBT) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Yearn Finance Bit has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Yearn Finance Bit coin can currently be purchased for $16.65 or 0.00034046 BTC on popular exchanges. Yearn Finance Bit has a market cap of $18,351.38 and approximately $2,054.00 worth of Yearn Finance Bit was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Spore Price Hits $0.0000 (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Spore has a market cap of $11.75 million and approximately $405,345.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spore has traded up 74.5% against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TokenClub Market Cap Hits $25.87 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One TokenClub coin can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. TokenClub has a market cap of $25.87 million and $2.71 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Lympo (LYM) Price Hits $0.0124

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Lympo has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $10.28 million and $347,022.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Civitas (CIV) Reaches Market Cap of $143,255.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Civitas has a market capitalization of $143,255.00 and $64.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civitas has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Cap Reaches $361.84 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002118 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $361.84 million and $29,240.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Pakcoin Market Cap Reaches $522,148.37 (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $522,148.37 and approximately $5,822.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Woodcoin (LOG) Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0536 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $430,950.72 and approximately $87,879.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dragon Coins Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $236.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KoHo Chain (KHC) Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One KoHo Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KoHo Chain has a market cap of $1.99 million and $14,834.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KoHo Chain has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Badger DAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $246.22 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for $24.43 or 0.00049413 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $246.22 million and $22.53 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BnkToTheFuture (BFT) Price Hits $0.0257

BnkToTheFuture (CURRENCY:BFT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, BnkToTheFuture has traded down 7% against the dollar. One BnkToTheFuture coin can now be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BnkToTheFuture has a market cap of $18.74 million and approximately $69,950.00 worth of BnkToTheFuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $55.24 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $71.06 or 0.00143930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $55.24 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NuCypher (NU) Hits Market Capitalization of $209.41 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000632 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $209.41 million and $41.43 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading Up 31.5% Over Last 7 Days

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $38.31 million and approximately $27.19 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for $191.54 or 0.00388355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 31.5% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BitWhite (BTW) 24-Hour Volume Hits $48,638.00

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010922 BTC. Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002646 BTC. Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003439 BTC. Lamden (TAU)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy