Bitnation (XPAT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

XSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One xSigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xSigma has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $21,522.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, xSigma has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.