Memphis, MO

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Memphis

Memphis Dispatch
 7 days ago

(MEMPHIS, MO) Companies in Memphis are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Memphis:


1. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Milton, IA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3182.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Memphis, MO

💰 $3,182 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Memphis, MO. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3182.4 / ...

3. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3042 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Memphis, MO

💰 $3,042 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Memphis, MO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

4. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Memphis, MO

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

5. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Memphis, MO

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Positions Available + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Hirschbach - Midwest Dedicated

📍 Memphis, MO

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Average $74,000+ In Your First Year After 1 Year - Up To 5 CPM Loyalty & Safety Incentive * New Monthly Loyalty & Safety Incentive * New Freightliners Cascadias

7. Travel Nurse - L/D RN - Memphis, MO

🏛️ General Healthcare Resources - Travel Nursing

📍 Memphis, MO

💰 $2,101 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Travel Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse (RN) Start your next travel opportunity with this great Registered Nurse (RN) position in Memphis, MO. Job Details * Weekly gross = $2,101 * Est. weekly ...

Memphis, MO
ABOUT

With Memphis Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

