Turkey sends ships to evacuate flood-hit town as death toll hits 62

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 70 people also remain missing after the floods which demolished houses and washed away bridges in the country’s north-west. Turkey has sent ships to help evacuate people and vehicles from a northern town on the Black Sea that was hard hit by flooding, as the death toll in the disaster rose to at least 62.

