Ready for a change? These Gordon jobs are accepting applications

(GORDON, NE) Companies in Gordon are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gordon:

1. Delivery Driver

🏛️ HUT American

📍 Pine Ridge, SD

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Buckle up, hit the open road, and start making hungry people happy as a delivery driver for Pizza Hut®. That's right, we will pay you to drive around in your mobile office - your car - listen to ...

2. Registered Nurse Outpatient Clinic Opportunity Pine Ridge, SD

🏛️ Tribal EM

📍 Pine Ridge, SD

💰 $1,949 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurses Needed in Outpatient Clinic in Pine Ridge, SDAny State License Accepted Schedule: 8-hour shifts Length: 13 Weeks Start Date: ASAP $1,949.89 Gross Weekly 40 hoursRequirements: ACLS ...

3. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Gordon, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. CT TECH

🏛️ Anders Group

📍 Pine Ridge, SD

💰 $820 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CT Tech Travel Pine Ridge, SD Gross Pay: $1, 820/wk Shift: 8 hour shifts Anders Group is looking for a qualified X -Ray / CT Techs to fill current needs in Pine Ridge. This X - Ray / CT Tech should ...

5. Physician / Pediatrics / South Dakota / Locum Tenens / Pine Ridge-Any state license Job

🏛️ Medcare Staffing, Inc.

📍 Pine Ridge, SD

💰 $115 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medcare Staffing is recruiting for a client in South Dakota. Since this is a government opportunity, ANY state license is accepted.This is a pediatric clinic seeking locum tenens coverage for their ...

6. Physician / ObGyn / South Dakota / Locum tenens / Urgent locums 2wk on/off OBG doc Any license Job

🏛️ Locum Physicians

📍 Pine Ridge, SD

💰 $1,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OBG locums; 2weeks on/off Immediate start; emergency credentialing to start next week! INPATIENT & OUTPATIENT ON CALL WEEKNIGHTS AND WEEKENDS Schedule: 8A-5P Mon-Fri; Length of contract: 6 MONTHS TO ...

7. OTR Truck Driving Job - $.61 CPM

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Pine Ridge, SD

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

8. Registered Nurse Labor & Delivery Department

🏛️ Tribal EM

📍 Pine Ridge, SD

💰 $1,020 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OB RNs Needed in Pine Ridge, SD Any State License Accepted $500 Sign on bonus Hourly Rate: $32.59 Per Diem: $1020 per three shifts Schedule: 12-hour Day shifts Length: 13 Weeks Location: South Dakota ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,651 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Gordon, NE

💰 $1,651 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Gordon, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department