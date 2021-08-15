Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gordon, NE

Ready for a change? These Gordon jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Gordon News Beat
Gordon News Beat
 7 days ago

(GORDON, NE) Companies in Gordon are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gordon:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bSOCZkJ00

1. Delivery Driver

🏛️ HUT American

📍 Pine Ridge, SD

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Buckle up, hit the open road, and start making hungry people happy as a delivery driver for Pizza Hut®. That's right, we will pay you to drive around in your mobile office - your car - listen to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Registered Nurse Outpatient Clinic Opportunity Pine Ridge, SD

🏛️ Tribal EM

📍 Pine Ridge, SD

💰 $1,949 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurses Needed in Outpatient Clinic in Pine Ridge, SDAny State License Accepted Schedule: 8-hour shifts Length: 13 Weeks Start Date: ASAP $1,949.89 Gross Weekly 40 hoursRequirements: ACLS ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Gordon, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CT TECH

🏛️ Anders Group

📍 Pine Ridge, SD

💰 $820 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CT Tech Travel Pine Ridge, SD Gross Pay: $1, 820/wk Shift: 8 hour shifts Anders Group is looking for a qualified X -Ray / CT Techs to fill current needs in Pine Ridge. This X - Ray / CT Tech should ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Physician / Pediatrics / South Dakota / Locum Tenens / Pine Ridge-Any state license Job

🏛️ Medcare Staffing, Inc.

📍 Pine Ridge, SD

💰 $115 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medcare Staffing is recruiting for a client in South Dakota. Since this is a government opportunity, ANY state license is accepted.This is a pediatric clinic seeking locum tenens coverage for their ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Physician / ObGyn / South Dakota / Locum tenens / Urgent locums 2wk on/off OBG doc Any license Job

🏛️ Locum Physicians

📍 Pine Ridge, SD

💰 $1,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OBG locums; 2weeks on/off Immediate start; emergency credentialing to start next week! INPATIENT & OUTPATIENT ON CALL WEEKNIGHTS AND WEEKENDS Schedule: 8A-5P Mon-Fri; Length of contract: 6 MONTHS TO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. OTR Truck Driving Job - $.61 CPM

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Pine Ridge, SD

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Registered Nurse Labor & Delivery Department

🏛️ Tribal EM

📍 Pine Ridge, SD

💰 $1,020 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OB RNs Needed in Pine Ridge, SD Any State License Accepted $500 Sign on bonus Hourly Rate: $32.59 Per Diem: $1020 per three shifts Schedule: 12-hour Day shifts Length: 13 Weeks Location: South Dakota ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,651 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Gordon, NE

💰 $1,651 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Gordon, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Gordon News Beat

Gordon News Beat

Gordon, NE
7
Followers
150
Post
565
Views
ABOUT

With Gordon News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gordon, NE
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Ct#Travel Nursing#Pizza Hut#Sd#Ct Tech Anders Group#Ct Tech Travel#820 Wk Shift#Tenens#Pine#Medcare Staffing#Urgent#Obg#Job Locum#Cpm K B#K B Transportation#Nurse Labor Delivery#Coast Medical Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy