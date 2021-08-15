Cancel
Lamesa, TX

Job alert: These jobs are open in Lamesa

Posted by 
Lamesa Voice
 7 days ago

(LAMESA, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Lamesa companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lamesa:


1. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Lamesa, TX

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

2. Correctional Officer

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Lamesa, TX

💰 $3,720 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a Career with a Purpose? TDCJ is hiring correctional officer across Texas. Up to a $5,000 sign on bonus available! Apply Online Today! Job Duties * Provides custody and security ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90,000/Year + Incentives

🏛️ Sysco - West Texas

📍 Lamesa, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + Incentives! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute ...

4. CDL-A Local Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Lamesa, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

5. Delivery Drivers

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Lamesa, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Accepting applications for Delivery Drivers. Earn up to $18 per hour with tips and delivery re-imbursement. Requirements Must be at least 18 years of age. Have a dependable vehicle, valid ...

Lamesa Voice

Lamesa, TX
ABOUT

With Lamesa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

