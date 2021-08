Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.