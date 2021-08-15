BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.90.