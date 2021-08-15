Cancel
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.53 million.BlackLine also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.

