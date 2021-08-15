Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Wealth Management#Msci Eafe#Scz#Scz#Gradient Investments Llc#Private Ocean Llc#Company#The San Felipe Project#The Gavilanes Project#The El Gachi Property#Free Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “. Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Several other hedge...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells $410,400.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 52.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,312 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Economymodernreaders.com

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353,415 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of PACCAR worth $98,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Price Target at $11.90

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.90.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 43,736 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $17,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.97. Addus HomeCare posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. Greenlane reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $39.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.23.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Moderna accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analyzing PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation. Risk and Volatility. Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.52,...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.52 Million

Brokerages expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report $92.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.46 million and the lowest is $90.76 million. eHealth reported sales of $94.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $175.12 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Wanchain has a total market cap of $175.12 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Target Price at $88.63

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.63.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

HKXCY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DAOstack Achieves Market Cap of $3.31 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0675 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $221,504.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy