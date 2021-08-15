iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.
Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,177 shares of the company's stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
