Job alert: These jobs are open in Mckenzie Bridge

(MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Mckenzie Bridge.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mckenzie Bridge:

1. Sanitation Technician

🏛️ Pridestaff

📍 Sisters, OR

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sanitation Technician Sisters, OR PrideStaff, a recruiting firm specializing in staffing for Central Oregon businesses, is seeking a Sanitation Technician for a local vitamin and supplement company ...

2. Customer Care Representative

🏛️ Bish's RV Junction City OR

📍 Vida, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The OpportunityBish s RV is the largest family-owned RV dealer in the Rockies and the Mid-West. We are dedicated to providing quality products and services that exceed the expectations of our ...

3. Kitchen & Baking Team Members

🏛️ Sisters Coffee Company

📍 Sisters, OR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kitchen & Baking Team Members POSITION SUMMARY We're looking for an enthusiastic person to join our growing Kitchen Team in Sisters, OR. This candidate will demonstrate excellent customer service ...

4. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Oakridge, OR

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring School Bus Drivers in Oakridge, OR At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and have genuine ...

5. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Sisters, OR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. Sr. Housekeeper $26/hr + benefits

🏛️ Vacasa, LLC

📍 Sisters, OR

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vacasa is growing and adding to our team in Black Butte Ranch outside of Sisters, Oregon. Do you have experience training and supporting team members? Are you an experienced housekeeper, detail ...

7. Housekeepers - $17 Hour with $2500 Incentive Bonus!

🏛️ Black Butte Ranch

📍 Sisters, OR

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$2500 Incentive Bonus! Housekeepers starting wage $17 per hour plus $2500 Incentive Bonus* ! Updated 8/13/21. Positions still Available! Come work with our great team of housekeepers. In this position ...

8. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Sisters, OR

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

9. Shipping Clerk

🏛️ Laird Superfood

📍 Sisters, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to work for a company where employees recently rated their overall satisfaction as 4.15 out of 5? And where the majority of employees strongly agreed that: * My supervisor, or someone at ...

10. Housekeeper (Vacation Homes) $25/hr, 30-40 hours per week

🏛️ Vacasa, LLC

📍 Sisters, OR

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are Growing! We are looking for someone to join our housekeeping team that is available to work 5 days a week including Fridays, Sundays and Mondays . Vacation homes are located in Sisters, Oregon ...