Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

5 Classic Cars That Are Making a Comeback

By Desiree Homer
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even if you don’t quite consider yourself to be a gear head, you likely still have an appreciation for classic cars. Most consumers feel some nostalgia reminiscing about their childhood road trips in the family wagon or remembering the beefy engine sound of Dad’s old muscle car. It’s that nostalgia that automakers are counting on to drive car sales today. Many classic cars are making a comeback with new styles, better technology, and innovative safety features. However, they still represent the old-fashioned brands that consumers loved years ago.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Cars#New Cars#Chevrolet Corvette#Car And Driver#Americans#Drive Tribe#Chevy#Mustang Convertible#General Motors#Stellantis#Grandwagoneer#Motorweek#Bronco#Progressive S Life Lanes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Secret Salvage Yard Is Full Of American Classic Cars

If there’s one thing we love as much as a mysterious secret it’s a bunch of old Fords, GMs, and Mopars with plenty of original equipment. While it’s great to see such vehicles with shiny paint and gleaming chrome, field finds can still be amazing to view, which is exactly what we have in the following video. However, don’t think you’ll just be able to make an offer to the owner of all these wonderful vehicles because their identity as well as the location of this property will remain a mystery.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Terrifying Tahoe Throws Down With Hellcat For The Win

The Dodge Challenger has become an incredibly popular car in the American automotive community. Years of intense striving to be the best of the best in performance has put Dodge at the forefront of innovation and technological advancement. This insane transition from a period of producing ugly underpowered economy cars to being the manufacturer of some of the world's fastest muscle and sports cars has gained the brand a cult-like following. Unlike other brands, this following is largely agreed to be 100-percent justified. The Hellcat especially is an incredible car, being an affordable 707-horsepower monster. So it's even more amazing to see that this increase in popularity for Dodge and the Hellcat has bred a lot of competition as well.
CarsCarscoops

2022 Chevrolet COPO Camaro Gains A Massive 9.4-Liter Big Block V8

If you’re a firm believer in ‘there’s no replacement for displacement,’ Chevrolet has your back as the 2022 COPO Camaro will be offered with a massive Big Block V8. Displacing 9.4-liters (572 cubic inches), the V8 features a cast-iron block with four-bolt main caps, aluminum heads, a forged steel crankshaft, forged steel connecting rods and forged aluminum pistons.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Stunning 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Heads To Auction

The Ford Mustang Boss 429 was built to homologate the 429 cubic-inch semi-hemispherical engine for racing in NASCAR. At the time, Ford was in need of an engine that could run with MOPAR’s 426 Hemi in Grand National racing. In order to meet homologation standards, 500 units of 429-equipped cars would have to be built and sold to the public. A total of 1,359 examples were built between the 1969 and 1970 model years.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Pre-War Ford Barn Finds Will Make You Think

Barn finds, the real true barn finds which aren’t some highly-staged event designed to sell a classic car for top dollar at auction, are almost like finding a buried time capsule. Actually, they’re better than a time capsule, which might include some interesting items but nothing you can actually drive. Plus, they can teach you plenty about history none of your teachers thought should be included.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Huge Collection Of 1930s Ford Barn Finds Explored

This is quite the classic Ford stash. The classic car community has an extremely varied collection of different subgenres. This can range from older speed chasers who love to modify and race their beloved muscle car, or it may just be somebody looking to invest. Regardless of their motives, they all agree. These cars are fun! As far as brands go, it's difficult not to mention the big three GM, Dodge, and Ford. While today we know these brands as only producing one or two high-performance vehicles, in the past almost every car you could buy from these companies would be an instant classic just a short few decades later. When most people think of a classic car they may picture in their head an image of a sleek 1969 Dodge Charger or ‘Cuda. However today we are going farther back in time to the 1930s.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Show Quality 1937 Ford 5-Window Up For Sale

Own a piece of automotive history with this original classic Ford. In 1932, Ford became the first American automaker to put a V8 engine in an affordably priced car, a concept they had nearly perfected for the time by 1937. Although by today’s standards, the engines were severely underpowered, at the time the 1937 Ford V8 Coupe was the fastest thing on the road.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Classic Car Owners Say Shop Wrecked Their Cars

Customers of Curtis Customs Radical Garage, which is located about 40 kilometers north of Halifax, Nova Scotia, have accused the autobody and mechanic shop of returning their classic cars in pieces, charging more than originally agreed, or just plain not returning their vehicles. We wish this were the first time such an accusation has been leveled, but the sad truth is you’re always taking a tremendous risk when dropping your beloved ride off anywhere.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious As August Heats Up

Kick-off August with the coolest cars for sale this week!. The classic and collector car market is a fantastically diverse tapestry of vehicles from every breed and era. Delving into the classifieds reveals some real gems waiting to find a new home with both enthusiasts and serious collectors alike. Every week we’ll be highlighting the top cars in need of a new home that caught our eye.
CarsCarscoops

10 Cool Vintage Muscle Cars That Aren’t The 1968 Dodge Charger

The highlight of Dodge’s recent announcement about its future EV-based performance cars was a glimpse of a black concept clearly inspired by the ’68-’70 Charger. With its σinister hidden headlights, recessed rear window, big-block engine options, and numerous TV and movie appearances, there’s probably no car from the original muscle car era that better encapsulates the spirit of Detroit muscle.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Rare Combination 1957 Ford Courier Wagon Is A Show Winner

Put this E-code panel wagon in your collection. Back in 1932, a car-based panel van first appeared in the Ford line, purpose-built for delivery use. Over the next few decades, there were would be several variants of the panel wagon, but the basic formula would remain the same throughout the 25-some-odd year run. The all-steel Ford wagon was a complete hit with people who owned businesses, especially in retail, and merchants alike for its utility without all of the bulk of a more traditional van or truck. This particular example represents this trend very well, and is a rare car, amongst rare cars.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra With 16 Miles Sparks Major Bidding War

Low-mile Ford Mustang examples built in modern times have been coming out of the proverbial woodwork recently, likely due in part to the fact that the collector car market is on fire. The latest is this pretty amazing 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra up for grabs at Bring a Trailer. The ultimate Fox Body (save for the Cobra R) has always been a desirable machine, but this one has already reached ludicrous territory with a high bid of $105k (as of this writing) with six full days to go in the auction.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Dealership Mechanic Takes Customer's New C8 Corvette on 148-MPH Street Race

The technician appeared to race a Dodge Charger through heavy traffic, and it was all caught on video by the C8's Performance Data Recorder. Chevrolet is just starting to build Corvettes at capacity again amid the disastrous chip shortage, and now many long-waiting buyers are finally taking delivery of their C8s. One such happy customer from the San Francisco Bay Area just took delivery of his 2021 'Vette after an 11-month wait. Not long after, he took the car into service over a weekend for a minor issue, and when he got the car back he decided to check its dashcam-like Performance Data Recorder—just in case.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1957 Chevy Corvette Heads To Reno

Are you going to be the lucky one to bring this Corvette home to your collection?. 1957 is a great year for Chevrolets, and it's not just because of the Chevy Bel Air. The 1957 Chevy Corvette is equally iconic, and the car seen here is a jaw-droppingly beautiful example of the breed. This 1957 Chevy Corvette looks stunning in black with chrome accents all over and a rare black and red interior.
EntertainmentPosted by
1077 WRKR

Neil Peart’s Classic Car Collection Sells for $3.9 Million

Classic cars previously owned by Rush drummer Neil Peart were sold at auction over the weekend, totaling more than $3.9 million in sales. The automobile collection -- dubbed “The Silver Surfers” by the late musician -- were up for bid as part of the Gooding & Company's 17th annual Pebble Beach Auctions. Seven of Peart’s cars hit the auction block: A 1964 Aston Martin DB5, a 1964 Shelby Cobra 289, a 1970 Lamborghini Miura P400 S, a 1965 Maserati Mistral Spider, a 1964 Jaguar E-Type Series I 3.8-Litre Coupe, a 1973 Maserati Ghibli 4.9 SS Coupe and a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Coupe.
Posted by
MotorBiscuit

This Custom Corvette Wagon Can Be Yours for $20,000

Designed by a former Hot Wheels employee, this strange 1973 Chevy Corvette wagon could be yours for just $20,000. Of all the “one of a kind” cars on the market, this may very well be the cheapest one available. But there are a few quirks and kinks, one of which is that the car hasn’t been roadworthy since the 90s. It’d be an intense project car, and wildly expensive, but perhaps you’d want to bring this piece of Chevrolet history back to museum quality.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

How Much Is a 1953 Corvette Worth?

The Chevy Corvette holds a special place in the history and lore of American sports cars. And though many cars of the past are no longer produced, the Corvette has endured and continues to evolve. The birth of an American icon. The Corvette began as Chevrolet’s entry into the arena...

Comments / 0

Community Policy