Job alert: These Hallettsville jobs are accepting applications

(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Hallettsville.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hallettsville:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2325.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 La Grange, TX

💰 $2,325 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in La Grange, TX. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2325.6 / ...

2. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Yoakum, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...

3. Fence Installer

🏛️ Texas Fence LLC

📍 La Grange, TX

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Install barbwire, net wire, pipe and board fences. Equipment and tools will be provided. Experience is a plus. Pay options: either by the hour or by the job for fence crews. 730am - 4pm with a 30 ...

4. Retail Sales Associate Bilingual

🏛️ AL&M Building Supply

📍 Columbus, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hardware store and lumber yard. We are Family owned & operated Great Benefits! Looking for sales associates with a great attitude and ability to learn. Come to AL&M to fill out application, please

5. Security Officer

🏛️ Cascadia Global Security

📍 Schulenburg, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About the position: * Title: Security Officer * Location: Luling, TX * Employment type: FT/PT * FLSA status: Non-Exempt * $15.00 per hour guards * $16.00 per hour supervisor Hiring Immediately! We ...

6. Inside Sales Representative

🏛️ Utex Industries Inc

📍 Weimar, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position summary/objective: To provide continued exceptional customer service at all times. To build and maintain customer relationships associated with assigned accounts. Responsible for determining ...

7. Registered Nurse / Health Services Administrator / BRENHAM

🏛️ CorrHealth

📍 La Grange, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Overview The Health Services Administrator functions as the department head for the medical unit departments at local correctional institutions. They are responsible for planning, directing ...

8. Apprentice Electricians Needed; $17-22/hr DOE ($500 Sign on Bonus + $50 First Day Referral Bonus)

🏛️ CCS Construction Staffing

📍 Weimar, TX

💰 $500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 Sign-On Bonus - Electrical Top Helpers - Weimer, TX - $50 First Day Referral Bonus CCS is now offering a $50 show up referral bonus for the first day of work. You refer us a friend, they show up ...

9. Automotive Technician: Ford-Lincoln Veteran Careers Program

🏛️ Ford - Lincoln Veteran Careers Program

📍 Gonzales, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: The Volvo Car Automotive Technician Career Program is designed to recruit and train experienced automotive technicians and military Veteran mechanics. Automotive technician or military ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2223 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 La Grange, TX

💰 $2,223 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in La Grange, TX. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2223 ...