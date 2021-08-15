Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hallettsville, TX

Job alert: These Hallettsville jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Hallettsville Journal
Hallettsville Journal
 7 days ago

(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Hallettsville.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hallettsville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bSOCNOp00

1. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2325.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 La Grange, TX

💰 $2,325 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in La Grange, TX. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2325.6 / ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Yoakum, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Fence Installer

🏛️ Texas Fence LLC

📍 La Grange, TX

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Install barbwire, net wire, pipe and board fences. Equipment and tools will be provided. Experience is a plus. Pay options: either by the hour or by the job for fence crews. 730am - 4pm with a 30 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Retail Sales Associate Bilingual

🏛️ AL&M Building Supply

📍 Columbus, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hardware store and lumber yard. We are Family owned & operated Great Benefits! Looking for sales associates with a great attitude and ability to learn. Come to AL&M to fill out application, please

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Security Officer

🏛️ Cascadia Global Security

📍 Schulenburg, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About the position: * Title: Security Officer * Location: Luling, TX * Employment type: FT/PT * FLSA status: Non-Exempt * $15.00 per hour guards * $16.00 per hour supervisor Hiring Immediately! We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Inside Sales Representative

🏛️ Utex Industries Inc

📍 Weimar, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position summary/objective: To provide continued exceptional customer service at all times. To build and maintain customer relationships associated with assigned accounts. Responsible for determining ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Registered Nurse / Health Services Administrator / BRENHAM

🏛️ CorrHealth

📍 La Grange, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Overview The Health Services Administrator functions as the department head for the medical unit departments at local correctional institutions. They are responsible for planning, directing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Apprentice Electricians Needed; $17-22/hr DOE ($500 Sign on Bonus + $50 First Day Referral Bonus)

🏛️ CCS Construction Staffing

📍 Weimar, TX

💰 $500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 Sign-On Bonus - Electrical Top Helpers - Weimer, TX - $50 First Day Referral Bonus CCS is now offering a $50 show up referral bonus for the first day of work. You refer us a friend, they show up ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Automotive Technician: Ford-Lincoln Veteran Careers Program

🏛️ Ford - Lincoln Veteran Careers Program

📍 Gonzales, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: The Volvo Car Automotive Technician Career Program is designed to recruit and train experienced automotive technicians and military Veteran mechanics. Automotive technician or military ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2223 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 La Grange, TX

💰 $2,223 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in La Grange, TX. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2223 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville, TX
33
Followers
203
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hallettsville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Grange, TX
City
Luling, TX
City
Hallettsville, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#West Texas#Texas Fence Llc La Grange#Family Owned#Great Benefits#Ccs Construction Staffing#Helpers Weimer#Referral Bonus Ccs#Volvo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy