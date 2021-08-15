Cancel
Financial Reports

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.15 Million

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Equities analysts expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to report sales of $383.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.00 million and the highest is $386.30 million. New Jersey Resources posted sales of $400.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

