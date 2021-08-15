Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report sales of $178.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.01 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $175.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.