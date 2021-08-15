Cancel
Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 260,538 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,000.

