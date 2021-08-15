$5.28 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.