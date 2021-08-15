Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

$5.28 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrokerages predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report sales of $5.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.26 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Kala#Zacks Investment Research#Sec#Rhumbline Advisers#D E Shaw#Mpp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.32 Million

Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report sales of $141.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.10 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $155.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.97. Addus HomeCare posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$65.60 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report $65.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.67 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $65.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $727.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Price Target at $11.90

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.90.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will announce earnings of $4.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.28 and the highest is $5.33. Humana reported earnings per share of $3.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $39.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.23.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.52 Million

Brokerages expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report $92.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.46 million and the lowest is $90.76 million. eHealth reported sales of $94.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Announce $4.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings of $4.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.10. McKesson posted earnings of $4.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.67. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. Greenlane reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Target Price at $88.63

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.63.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brokers Set Expectations for Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Howmet Aerospace in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “. Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Declines By 14.2%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Dillard’s has increased its dividend payment by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dillard’s stock opened at $200.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.83. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $209.78.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy