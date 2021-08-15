$5.28 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter
Brokerages predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report sales of $5.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.26 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.www.modernreaders.com
