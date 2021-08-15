Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roswell, NM

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Roswell

Posted by 
Roswell Today
Roswell Today
 7 days ago

(ROSWELL, NM) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Roswell.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Roswell:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bSOC6Tj00

1. Adult Echocardiography Travel Ultrasound Tech $2808/week- Roswell, NM

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Bilingual Spanish/English Work from Home Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time and that starts with YOU! In SYKES Home division, our agents provide support to customers of some of the world's most well ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Sonography Technician - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Roswell, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Consultant Automotive Roswell Ford

🏛️ Krumland Auto Group

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are always looking for Sales People to join our organization. If you have a little sales experience or none at all, you need to work for Roswell Ford. We offer full-time employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Representative

🏛️ Family First Life - Priority One

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals who are interested in being part of the fastest growing market available today, The Senior Market. At Family First Life, we are considered to be "The Senior Market ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($2740/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $2,740 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse - RN - MS/TELE - Medical Surgical/Telemetry - $2583.72 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $2,583 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical/Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Roswell, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Roswell Today

Roswell Today

Roswell, NM
146
Followers
164
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Roswell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, NM
City
Sacramento, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Nonfarm Payrolls#Nomad#Home Customer Support#Sykes Home#Club Staffing Roswell#Sonography Technician#Allied Health#The Weiner Group Roswell#Family First Life#Trs Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy