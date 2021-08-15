Hiring Now: These roles are open in Roswell

(ROSWELL, NM) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Roswell.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Roswell:

1. Adult Echocardiography Travel Ultrasound Tech $2808/week- Roswell, NM

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

2. Bilingual Spanish/English Work from Home Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time and that starts with YOU! In SYKES Home division, our agents provide support to customers of some of the world's most well ...

3. Travel Sonography Technician - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Roswell, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

4. Sales Consultant Automotive Roswell Ford

🏛️ Krumland Auto Group

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are always looking for Sales People to join our organization. If you have a little sales experience or none at all, you need to work for Roswell Ford. We offer full-time employment with ...

5. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

6. Sales Representative

🏛️ Family First Life - Priority One

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals who are interested in being part of the fastest growing market available today, The Senior Market. At Family First Life, we are considered to be "The Senior Market ...

7. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($2740/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $2,740 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

8. Travel Nurse - RN - MS/TELE - Medical Surgical/Telemetry - $2583.72 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $2,583 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical/Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Roswell, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

9. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

10. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...