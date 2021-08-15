Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires 11,218 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $15,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agco Co#Sec#Lpl Financial Llc#Credit Suisse Group#Cao Lara Thrush Long#Agco Agco Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $300.57 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,531 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $300,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Economymodernreaders.com

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353,415 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of PACCAR worth $98,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $287.00

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Acquired by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at Morgan Stanley

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.63.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Acquired by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 451,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the quarter. Mercury General accounts for approximately 5.2% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $29,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
modernreaders.com

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,268 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Hayward worth $19,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Price Target at $11.90

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.90.
Iowa Statemodernreaders.com

Iowa State Bank Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.97. Addus HomeCare posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $39.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.23.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analyzing PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation. Risk and Volatility. Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.52,...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.52 Million

Brokerages expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report $92.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.46 million and the lowest is $90.76 million. eHealth reported sales of $94.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$120.37 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report $120.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.73 million to $121.00 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $115.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to post sales of $20.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.98 million to $20.46 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $16.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Million

Equities analysts expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to report sales of $3.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $6.36 million. XOMA reported sales of $560,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 494.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy