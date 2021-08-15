Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $13.41 Million Investment in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)
Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 245,881 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,413,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.63% of Whiting Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0