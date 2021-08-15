Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $13.41 Million Investment in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 245,881 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,413,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.63% of Whiting Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wll#Whiting Petroleum Co#Wll#Sec#Centiva Capital Lp#Xtx Topco Ltd#Truist Securities#Keycorp#Royal Bank Of Canada#Wells Fargo Company#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

5,000 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Bought by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 49,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. Truist Financial comprises 0.8% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) PT at $47.80

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) by 220.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LAIX worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,856 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $26,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Price Target at $11.90

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.90.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.97. Addus HomeCare posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Moderna accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.
Iowa Statemodernreaders.com

Iowa State Bank Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $39.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.23.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$120.37 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report $120.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.73 million to $121.00 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $115.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.13.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.52 Million

Brokerages expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report $92.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.46 million and the lowest is $90.76 million. eHealth reported sales of $94.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.67. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. Greenlane reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy