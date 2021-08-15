Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Pierre

(PIERRE, SD) Companies in Pierre are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Pierre:

1. Clinical Specialist/Case Manager

Capital Area Counseling Service

Pierre, SD

$20 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

$16-20/hr, DOE Provide mental health support services to adult clients within an integrated system of care * Develop an integrated assessment of client's needs * Work with the client to create a ...

2. Food Service DOC Womens Prison

Summit

Pierre, SD

$18 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Food Service DOC Womens Prison to join our team! .STARTING WAGE $18.00 per hour Looking for a rewarding career? Want weekly pay checks? Sign on Bonus of up to $1000. Work with other ...

3. Executive Assistant

Capital Area Counseling Service

Pierre, SD

$16 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

$16/hr. This is a full time, in office position. Capital Area Counseling is looking for an executive administrative assistant to provide a variety of administrative and clerical tasks. This position ...

4. Gate Attendant

1st Class Security

Pierre, SD

$16 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Full and Part-time positions available at a local Retail Store. * Greet customers and guests in a friendly and courteous manner. (Customer Service) * Observe and report any activities and or ...

5. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

DoorDash

Pierre, SD

$18 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

6. Retail Associate -Pierre

Goodwill of the Great Plains

Pierre, SD

$12 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a possible first time job that has a flexible schedule? Or maybe you're looking to re-enter the workforce but only part-time? Then this is the job for you! Our Pierre, SD location ...

7. Heavy Equipment Technician

T3 recruiters,Inc

Pierre, SD

$35 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring multiple Heavy Equipment mechanics near Pierre, South Dakota. Job is paying $22-$35+ per hour Depending on Experience and position desired (Shop or Field), searching for mechanics with minimum ...

8. Wind Turbine Blade Repair Technician

MDLI Services, Inc.

Pierre, SD

$40 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for Certified Blade Repair Technicians (for fiberglass composite blades) to join our team! Needed immediately for long term positions. Company Description This position is with MDLI ...

9. Paramedic Basic in Pierre, SD

AMR

Pierre, SD

$16 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

More Information about this Job: Job Title:Paramedic Basic Reports To: Field Operations Supervisor Department: Operations FLSA Status: Non Exempt Pay: $16.00 per hour + on call pay *Up to $5000.00 ...

10. Truck Driver CDL A Dedicated Regional - Relocation to NorCal

Class A Recruiters LLC

Pierre, SD

$80,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL RYAN @ 603-828-8363 FOR PHONE INTERVIEW JOIN OUR TEAM AND ENJOY A CONSISTENT SCHEDULE SERVING A DEDICATED CUSTOMER. ENJOY RELIABLE HOME TIME AND ACCESS TO COMPREHENSIVE BENEFITS AND OTHER PERKS ...