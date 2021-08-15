Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pierre, SD

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Pierre

Posted by 
Pierre Journal
Pierre Journal
 7 days ago

(PIERRE, SD) Companies in Pierre are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Pierre:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bSOBya900

1. Clinical Specialist/Case Manager

🏛️ Capital Area Counseling Service

📍 Pierre, SD

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$16-20/hr, DOE Provide mental health support services to adult clients within an integrated system of care * Develop an integrated assessment of client's needs * Work with the client to create a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Food Service DOC Womens Prison

🏛️ Summit

📍 Pierre, SD

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Food Service DOC Womens Prison to join our team! .STARTING WAGE $18.00 per hour Looking for a rewarding career? Want weekly pay checks? Sign on Bonus of up to $1000. Work with other ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Executive Assistant

🏛️ Capital Area Counseling Service

📍 Pierre, SD

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$16/hr. This is a full time, in office position. Capital Area Counseling is looking for an executive administrative assistant to provide a variety of administrative and clerical tasks. This position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Gate Attendant

🏛️ 1st Class Security

📍 Pierre, SD

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full and Part-time positions available at a local Retail Store. * Greet customers and guests in a friendly and courteous manner. (Customer Service) * Observe and report any activities and or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Pierre, SD

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Retail Associate -Pierre

🏛️ Goodwill of the Great Plains

📍 Pierre, SD

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a possible first time job that has a flexible schedule? Or maybe you're looking to re-enter the workforce but only part-time? Then this is the job for you! Our Pierre, SD location ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Heavy Equipment Technician

🏛️ T3 recruiters,Inc

📍 Pierre, SD

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring multiple Heavy Equipment mechanics near Pierre, South Dakota. Job is paying $22-$35+ per hour Depending on Experience and position desired (Shop or Field), searching for mechanics with minimum ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Wind Turbine Blade Repair Technician

🏛️ MDLI Services, Inc.

📍 Pierre, SD

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for Certified Blade Repair Technicians (for fiberglass composite blades) to join our team! Needed immediately for long term positions. Company Description This position is with MDLI ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Paramedic Basic in Pierre, SD

🏛️ AMR

📍 Pierre, SD

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

More Information about this Job: Job Title:Paramedic Basic Reports To: Field Operations Supervisor Department: Operations FLSA Status: Non Exempt Pay: $16.00 per hour + on call pay *Up to $5000.00 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Truck Driver CDL A Dedicated Regional - Relocation to NorCal

🏛️ Class A Recruiters LLC

📍 Pierre, SD

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL RYAN @ 603-828-8363 FOR PHONE INTERVIEW JOIN OUR TEAM AND ENJOY A CONSISTENT SCHEDULE SERVING A DEDICATED CUSTOMER. ENJOY RELIABLE HOME TIME AND ACCESS TO COMPREHENSIVE BENEFITS AND OTHER PERKS ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pierre Journal

Pierre Journal

Pierre, SD
26
Followers
165
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pierre Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pierre, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Food Service#Capital Area Counseling#Retail Store#Dashers#Wind Turbine#Mdli Services#Non Exempt Pay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy