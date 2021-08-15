Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.69.