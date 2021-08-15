Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)
Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0