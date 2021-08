Soto (knee) will remain out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Though he missed out on a second start in a row in Saturday's 3-2 win, Soto checked into the contest as a pinch hitter and walked in his lone plate appearance. While Soto's usage off the bench created some hope he might start Sunday, manager Dave Martinez said the star outfielder still feels a "twinge" in his right knee while running, so the Nationals are going to hold him out for another day. Josh Bell will pick up a start in right field for Soto, who hopes to rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Mets following Monday's team off day.