Insight Protocol Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (INX)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $134,094.54 and approximately $75,156.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derivatives#Top Exchanges#Insight Protocol#Busd#Matic#Theta#Btc#Drep#Ftx Token#Ftt#Cryptocompare#The Inx Token#Inx Tokens#Inx Trading Solutions#Gdax#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#News Updates For#Free Cryptobeat
