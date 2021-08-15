Insight Protocol Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (INX)

Project WITH (CURRENCY:WIKEN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Project WITH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project WITH has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Project WITH has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last day.