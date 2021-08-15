Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Ennis

(ENNIS, MT) Companies in Ennis are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ennis:

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Big Sky, MT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Regional Hazmat Tanker CDL A Drivers 85K Yr GUARANTEED

🏛️ AGP LLC

📍 Sheridan, MT

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Regional CDL-A Tube Trailer Drivers-$85K GUARANTEED $5K Sign-on Paid in 30 days! Hotel Stay Hazmat & Tanker Needed Location: Billings, Montana Please Apply On-line Below or Call (844) 862-3229! Join ...

3. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Ennis, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Ennis, MT

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Ennis, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional * Start Date ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at 66 CPM - $5k Sign-On

🏛️ FedEx - Belgrade, MT Road Driver

📍 Ennis, MT

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Road Drivers in Belgrade, MT! Home Daily - Starting at $0.66/Mile + $28.93/Hour Task Pay - $5,000 Sign-On! FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Road Driver positions. Position ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Yr + $10k Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Bozeman, MT

📍 Ennis, MT

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus Recent Grads Welcome! We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Average $45,000-$75,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ J.B. Hunt - Straight Truck

📍 Harrison, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Straight Truck Driving Jobs With J.B. Hunt! Average up to $75,000/year with Excellent Benefits! At J.B. Hunt, we continue to grow and successfully serve a demanding customer base by adding diversity ...