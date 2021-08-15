Hiring now! Jobs in Roseburg with an immediate start

(Roseburg, OR) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Roseburg are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Roseburg North, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

2. Practice Administrator

🏛️ Scion Staffing

📍 Roseburg, OR

💰 $61,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Scion Staffing (www.scionstaffing.com) is conducting an immediate, direct hire search for a Practice Administrator for our client in the healthcare industry. The office is located in Roseburg, Oregon ...

3. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Roseburg, OR

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

4. Contruction Craft Laborer Instructor

🏛️ LNS, LLC

📍 Glide, OR

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate opening for a Construction Craft Laborer Instructor. This position is working in a job training program with at risk youth ages 16-24. The successful candidate will have a firm knowledge of ...