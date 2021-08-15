Cancel
Raymondville, TX

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Raymondville

Raymondville Bulletin
 7 days ago

(RAYMONDVILLE, TX) Companies in Raymondville are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Raymondville:


1. CDL Class A Owner Operator for Sandbox

🏛️ 1845

📍 Edinburg, TX

💰 $12,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Power Only Owner Operators needed for Sandbox in South Texas. 1845 will partner with you to help make your work profitable and enjoyable. We want you to enjoy the satisfaction of being a small ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - TELE - Telemetry - $3211.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Harlingen, TX

💰 $3,211 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Harlingen, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 6 weeks Pay: $3211.2 / Week ...

3. Direct Sales Manager

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Harlingen, TX

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At a glance: * A sales leadership role with 70% of time spent in the field and 30% spent in the office, leading and coaching a team of Outside Sales Representatives selling ADT's core residential ...

4. Brand Ambassador

🏛️ WIS International

📍 Harlingen, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description SIGN-ON BONUS! BRAND AMBASSADOR Friday, Saturday, and Monday Starting Now! Product Connections is looking for an enthusiastic Brand Ambassador to merchandise, stock and support Virtual ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Harlingen, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. Retail Sales Associate | Bilingual - (Hrly Base + Commission)

🏛️ 2020 Companies

📍 Harlingen, TX

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full-Time Retail Sales - Immediate Hire - $600 Sign-On Bonus - Paid Training Course On behalf of our client, Reliant, by NRG, we are looking for Retail Sales Associates with enthusiastic ...

7. Data Entry Operator III

🏛️ Peak Performers

📍 Harlingen, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for work with a Texas State Agency? Do you possess strong data entry skills and attention to detail? Do you have experience working in a fast-paced office environment? If you answered ...

8. Diesel Mechanics Starting up to $31.65 hr - Military and Veteran Frie

🏛️ R+L Carriers

📍 La Feria, TX

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Diesel Mechanics Starting up to $31.65 hr - Military and Veteran Friendly * Do you want to be recognized as a high performer? * Tired of not getting the respect you deserve? * Do you want to work for ...

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Raymondville, TX

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

10. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $3024 weekly in TX

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Edinburg, TX

💰 $3,024 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

With Raymondville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

