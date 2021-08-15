Cancel
Shyft Network (SHFT) Price Reaches $0.67 on Top Exchanges

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001445 BTC on major exchanges. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $69.88 million and $318,084.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shyft Network has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

