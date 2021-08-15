AnimalGo (GOM2) Price Reaches $0.0164
AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a market cap of $15.85 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AnimalGo has traded 72.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0