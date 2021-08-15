AnimalGo (GOM2) Price Reaches $0.0164

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. MoonTools has a total market cap of $606,222.08 and approximately $1,475.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonTools coin can now be purchased for about $22.04 or 0.00048228 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MoonTools has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.