Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Riverton

(RIVERTON, WY) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Riverton.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Riverton:

1. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Riverton, WY

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

2. Travel Sonography Technician - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Riverton, WY

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Riverton, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

3. Office Assistant

🏛️ WyomingPBS Foundation

📍 Riverton, WY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GENERAL PURPOSE Assist the Executive Director and other staff as assigned, in the daily management and operations of The WyomingPBS Foundation office in Riverton, WY. DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS ...

4. B Operator - Sulfuric

🏛️ Chemtrade

📍 Riverton, WY

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Scope of the Position This job is diverse in the mechanical ability to perform general plant operator duties. Work includes tank truck and railcar vessel opening, loading and unloading, operation of ...

5. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Riverton, WY

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

6. Outpatient Clinic Travel Nurse RN - $1800 per week in WY

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Lander, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

7. Registered Nurse - Labor and Delivery - 13 Weeks ($1580/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Riverton, WY

💰 $1,580 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're offering a rewarding LD position for Registered Nurses with experience managing the care of mothers and their babies during the delivery process for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

8. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($1480/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Riverton, WY

💰 $1,480 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...

9. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Riverton, WY

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

10. Travel Sonography Technician - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Riverton, WY

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Riverton, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...