This Maple Chipotle Baked Beans Recipe Will Help You Win Battle Baked Bean
"Good side items at any BBQ party are mandatory, and with a little work can be the star of the show!" says Melissa Cookston, celebrity chef and judge on Netflix’s food show, American Barbecue Showdown. "At any outdoor picnic, baked beans are good. However, maple chipotle baked beans made from scratch are awesome! Revel in the recipe requests from your friends and family, soak up the adoration from those poor souls still making baked beans from a can. Yes, you too can win “Battle Baked Bean” and fool everybody into thinking it was hard work!"30seconds.com
