Short Interest in DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Grows By 1,500.0%

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

