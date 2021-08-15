Cancel
Oreana, ID

Start immediately with these jobs in Oreana

(Oreana, ID) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Oreana-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

1. Senior Quality Engineer

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Meridian, ID

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Exciting opportunity to grow with our manufacturing company specializing in decking, railing, fencing. We have over 500 employees and are expanding. We have an immediate opening for a Senior Quality ...

2. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Driver

🏛️ Bulk Transport Company

📍 Nampa, ID

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriverBenefits * Minimum $1,300 Per Week * 2-3 Positions Now Available for Immediate Hire! * Home Every Weekend, or MORE! * Dedicated work for one customer

3. Axle Assembly

🏛️ IES Custom Staffing

📍 Nampa, ID

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IES Custom Staffing is hiring immediately for Assembly Workers in Nampa, ID! This position will involve assembling axles at a vehicle production facility. As an Assembly Worker, you will be assisting ...

4. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $1,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Grand View, ID

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Boise, ID Hourly pay rate: $15.80 or more, plus up to $1,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your ...

5. Packaging Production

🏛️ IES Custom Staffing

📍 Nampa, ID

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you love makeup? Do you love working in fun team environments? If so, then we have the perfect job for you! IES Custom Staffing is hiring immediately for Packaging Associates in Meridian, ID. As a ...

With Oreana Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

