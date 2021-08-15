Cancel
Odsonne Édouard on target as Celtic get revenge on Hearts in League Cup

The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOdsonne Édouard scored the opener as Celtic continued their resurgence with a 3-2 Scottish League Cup win against Hearts that was more comfortable than the score suggests. Édouard – back in the starting lineup as centre-forward after Ryan Christie missed out with a minor injury – finished off a slick attack in the 29th minute. Kyogo Furuhashi moved out to a wide left position to accommodate the Frenchman but he linked up with Édouard to set up Stephen Welsh to head the second, and the Japan international restored Celtic’s two-goal cushion in the second half.

