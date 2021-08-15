Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 1,266.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,303,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Interest#Capital Investments#Otcmkts Mgti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Short Interest Update

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 31,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Short Interest Update

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,330,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 24,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
modernreaders.com

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 618,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

KSS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.97. Addus HomeCare posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Price Target at $11.90

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.90.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $39.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.23.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.52 Million

Brokerages expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report $92.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.46 million and the lowest is $90.76 million. eHealth reported sales of $94.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. Greenlane reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analyzing PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation. Risk and Volatility. Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.52,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Target Price at $88.63

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.63.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $961.80 Million

Analysts forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will post $961.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $958.60 million and the highest is $965.00 million. GMS reported sales of $802.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.76 Million

Brokerages expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to post sales of $53.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.40 million and the highest is $56.07 million. Open Lending posted sales of $29.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.13.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 817,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy