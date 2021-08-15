These Orangeburg companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Orangeburg, SC) These companies are hiring Orangeburg residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. General Labor | Vegetation Removal | Outdoor Worker

🏛️ Utility Staffing Group

📍 Orangeburg, SC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a Entry Level position to gain some valuable experience and learn a new trade? Now Hiring for General Labor | Vegetation Removal | Outdoor Worker in Gaston, SC! Apply Today with ...

2. Utility Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Elloree Water System

📍 Elloree, SC

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Water and Wastewater Distribution and Collection System Trainee / Utility Maintenance TechnicianElloree Water SystemType of Position: Full TimeEducation Requirement: High School / GEDMust possess or ...

3. Electrician

🏛️ Pine View Buildings LLC

📍 Blackville, SC

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Pine View Buildings is looking for a motivated worker to install simple electrical packages on our portable storage buildings. You will be wiring lights, light switches, and ...

4. Concrete Manufacturing Technician (South Carolina)

🏛️ SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION

📍 Hopkins, SC

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Smith-Columbia Corporation - Hopkins, SC Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $12.00 - $14.00 Hourly Travel Percentage ...

5. FT/PT LPN - $32+/HR- Same Day Pay, No Fees

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Salley, SC

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you have no experience or you are a seasoned nurse aide, ShiftMed welcomes you to join our nursing team! We do things a little differently at ShiftMed by offering you a position on our ...