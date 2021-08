Moran is slashing .273/.314/.485 with two homers and six RBI in 35 plate appearances since returning from a fractured left wrist. He's started seven of 11 games at first base while serving as a pinch-hitter in three other games. Moran's batted cleanup behind Ke'Bryan Hayes and Bryan Reynolds, as he had before his injury. Pittsburgh will likely give right-handed hitting Yoshi Tsutsugo some starts at first base, but Moran figures to see the bulk of playing time over the last month and a half. For the season, the 28-year-old is slashing .279/.340/.426 with six homers and 29 RBI in 209 plate appearances.