Glasgow, MT

Ready for a change? These Glasgow jobs are accepting applications

Glasgow News Watch
 7 days ago

(GLASGOW, MT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Glasgow.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Glasgow:


1. Merchandise Stocking Pro - Frazer, PA

🏛️ Woodgrain

📍 Frazer, MT

💰 $33,800 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Woodgrain Millwork is proud to be a family owned and operated manufacturer with over 60 years of product innovation, quality service and business growth. Our strategy of vertical integration allows ...

2. Family Medicine Physician

🏛️ LinkPAs

📍 Glasgow, MT

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Primary Care/ Family Medicine Physician (MD/DO) to join a well-established Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) Community Healthcare System that takes care of the community

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Glasgow, MT

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

4. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Glasgow, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Service Writer

🏛️ Plains Ag LLC

📍 Glasgow, MT

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to work with a company that invests in its employees and empowers them to be successful in their careers? We are looking for the right candidate to partner with - employees who want ...

6. Outside Sales Representative - W2/Commission Sales/Bonuses

🏛️ NFIB

📍 Glasgow, MT

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Outside Sales Representative NFIB was chosen as a Glassdoor Top 50 Best Places to Work in 2021. We are theleading advocate for small business, with offices in Washington, D.C., and all 50 state ...

7. Flight Nurse/medic

🏛️ Northeastern Montana Stat Air

📍 Glasgow, MT

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Flight Nurse/medic to join our team! You will be responsible for the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of assigned patients. Responsibilities: * Administer medical care to ill ...

ABOUT

With Glasgow News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

