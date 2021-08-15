Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Globe, AZ) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Globe are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Registered Nurse Critical Nurse Staffing LLC - Globe, AZ

Globe, AZ

$36 hourly

Part-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurse (RN) - Private Duty Care, Flexible Schedule, $36.00 per hour. * Part-Time! * 6 hours per week / 2 shifts per week! * At Home Health Care! Come work for a company that makes a ...

2. Certified Nursing Assistant, CNA - $28.74+/HR + Next Day Pay

ShiftMed

Superior, AZ

$28 hourly

Part-Time

Job Description:

The future of nursing is now! If you're a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) you can now easily add part time work into your unpredictable schedule or find full-time nursing positions when you join ...

3. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

CareInHomes

Superior, AZ

$15 hourly

Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

4. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

CareInHomes

Superior, AZ

$15 hourly

Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...