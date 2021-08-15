Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs
(Globe, AZ) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Globe are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Registered Nurse Critical Nurse Staffing LLC - Globe, AZ
🏛️ Fly.jobs
📍 Globe, AZ
💰 $36 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Registered Nurse (RN) - Private Duty Care, Flexible Schedule, $36.00 per hour. * Part-Time! * 6 hours per week / 2 shifts per week! * At Home Health Care! Come work for a company that makes a ...
2. Certified Nursing Assistant, CNA - $28.74+/HR + Next Day Pay
🏛️ ShiftMed
📍 Superior, AZ
💰 $28 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
The future of nursing is now! If you're a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) you can now easily add part time work into your unpredictable schedule or find full-time nursing positions when you join ...
3. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Superior, AZ
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...
4. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Superior, AZ
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...
