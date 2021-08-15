Cancel
Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Globe Voice
 7 days ago

(Globe, AZ) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Globe are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Registered Nurse Critical Nurse Staffing LLC - Globe, AZ

Job Description:

Registered Nurse (RN) - Private Duty Care, Flexible Schedule, $36.00 per hour. * Part-Time! * 6 hours per week / 2 shifts per week! * At Home Health Care! Come work for a company that makes a ...

2. Certified Nursing Assistant, CNA - $28.74+/HR + Next Day Pay

Job Description:

The future of nursing is now! If you're a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) you can now easily add part time work into your unpredictable schedule or find full-time nursing positions when you join ...

3. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

4. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Globe Voice

ABOUT

With Globe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

