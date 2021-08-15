New Photo: Search Continues For Man Accused Of Shooting 15-Year-Old

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD released a new photo of the man they say shot a 15-year-old nine times last weekend in Washington Heights .

It happened last Saturday night at the corner of West 204th Street and Broadway.

Police said the gunman got out of a black Toyota Highlander and fired at the teen.

He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782 . Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.